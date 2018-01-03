‘Political Rewind’ replay: A push for hate crime legislation

View Caption Hide Caption AJC file

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” gives a nod of its head to icy conditions in coastal Georgia, but the overarching theme was the entrance of women into national and local politics.

A Georgia example: The decision by state Rep. Meagan Hanson, R-Brookhaven, to back hate crime legislation. From the Anti-Defamation League press release on the topic:

The Anti-Defamation League is leading a coalition of 23 civil rights, religious, and nonprofit organizations in the fight to rectify this. House Judiciary Chair Rep. Wendall Willard, LaGrange Police Chief Louis Dekmar, Executive Director of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Frank Rontondo, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Vernon Keenan, FBI ASAC Matt Alcoke and several representatives from the Coalition for a Hate Free Georgia were present at the event.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; Republican insider Eric Tannenblatt; retired Democratic pollster Beth Schapiro; and GOP consultant Todd Rehm, editor of GaPundit.com.

