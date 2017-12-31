The top 10 most-read Georgia political posts of 2017

Your Political Insiders pay attention to what our dear readers click on to try to provide you the latest on Georgia and national politics.

Sure, the breaking news and the exclusives and the scoops do well. So did just about anything to do with the Atlanta mayor’s race, President Donald Trump and Gov. Nathan Deal.

But many of our most popular items had nothing to do with Washington – or the Gold Dome. And some were, well, downright odd.

So with the end of 2017 approaching, we’re taking a look back at the most-read posts. Here they are in descending order:

10. ‘Injustice?’ GOP loss of Senate seat sparks proposal to change voting process

The bizarre all-Democratic runoff for a state Senate seat long held by Republicans would never have happened under legislation proposed by a candidate for secretary of state.

9. A Democratic wave sends a ripple through Georgia politics

Georgia Democrats strung together improbable string of special election victories in November, emboldening partisans who hope their strong performance is a prelude to next year’s statewide vote – and the beginning of a forceful rebuke of President Donald Trump.

8. Trump to John Lewis: Fix your ‘horrible’ Atlanta district

Shortly before his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump labeled a congressional district that sweeps through the heart of Atlanta as a “crime infested” area that is in “horrible shape” in an early-morning tweet aimed at one of his most outspoken Democratic critics.

7. Bikers for Trump dip toe into local politics with Handel-Ossoff contest

In one of the more bizarre scenes from the epic 6th District race, almost a dozen barrel-chested, leather-clad bikers — led by a quartet of clean-cut high school students, no less — went door to door asking if voters plan to support Republican Karen Handel.

6. Georgia lawmaker: Talk of ditching Confederate statues could cause Democrat to ‘go missing’

A Georgia Republican lawmaker warned a Democratic former colleague who criticized his support for Civil War monuments on Facebook that she won’t be “met with torches but something a lot more definitive” if she continues to call for the removal of statues in south Georgia. He later apologized.

5. Ossoff raises another $15M in Georgia 6th

Democrat Jon Ossoff reported another unprecedented fundraising haul in the race for Georgia’s 6th District, pushing his total trove to more than $23 million in a race that had already shattered spending records. He would go on to report raising about $30 million total.

4. Stacey Evans gets shouted down at Netroots conference

Democrat Stacey Evans’ speech to a conference of progressive activists descended into chaos as protesters interrupted her repeatedly and she struggled to make herself heard over chants of “support black women.”

3. Georgia’s 6th District race heads to runoff following drama-filled night

Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel were the top two vote-getters in the April 18 special election for Georgia’s 6th District, triggering nine more weeks of expensive and heated campaigning before voters got the chance to decide who will replace Tom Price.

2. Abrams calls for removal of Confederate faces off Stone Mountain

Stacey Abrams pledged to remove the giant carving that depicts three Confederate war leaders on the face of state-owned Stone Mountain if elected Georgia governor, saying it “remains a blight on our state.”

1. Karen Handel clinches Georgia’s 6th District seat

Voters in Atlanta’s northern suburbs gave Republican Karen Handel a hard-fought victory over her Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff after a race that was flooded with outside money and attention.

Related