‘Political Rewind’ replay: A last look back at the political turmoil of 2017

President Donald Trump APfile/Evan Vucci

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” is a pre-recorded review of 2017, a tumultuous political year that in many ways has no precedent.

If you didn’t catch it this afternoon, click below to listen now:

We go through the countdown with a list compiled by producer Tom Faust. See if your ranking matches ours — here’s the unranked version we worked with:

  • Affordable Care Act fight
  • Alabama Senate race
  • Atlanta mayor’s race/City Hall corruption investigation
  • Georgia’s Sixth District congressional race
  • KSU cheerleading controversy
  • Robert Mueller Russia investigation (and the firing of Sally Yates)
  • Sexual Harassment / #MeToo Movement
  • The GOP tax rewrite
  • Tom Price resignation
  • Transportation/renewed Interest in MARTA expansion/I-85 Collapse

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; fellow AJC Insider Greg Bluestein; and Andra Gillespie, the Emory University political scientist.

