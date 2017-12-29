‘Political Rewind’ replay: A last look back at the political turmoil of 2017
Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” is a pre-recorded review of 2017, a tumultuous political year that in many ways has no precedent.
If you didn’t catch it this afternoon, click below to listen now:
We go through the countdown with a list compiled by producer Tom Faust. See if your ranking matches ours — here’s the unranked version we worked with:
- Affordable Care Act fight
- Alabama Senate race
- Atlanta mayor’s race/City Hall corruption investigation
- Georgia’s Sixth District congressional race
- KSU cheerleading controversy
- Robert Mueller Russia investigation (and the firing of Sally Yates)
- Sexual Harassment / #MeToo Movement
- The GOP tax rewrite
- Tom Price resignation
- Transportation/renewed Interest in MARTA expansion/I-85 Collapse
Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; fellow AJC Insider Greg Bluestein; and Andra Gillespie, the Emory University political scientist.
View Comments 0