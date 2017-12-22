‘Political Rewind’ replay: A tax rewrite makes Republicans giddy

View Caption Hide Caption President Donald Trump offers pens to reporters after signing the tax bill and continuing resolution to fund the government, in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. AP/Evan Vucci

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” was the last live broadcast of 2017, which means the Republican effort to cut corporate and many individual taxes, signed by President Donald Trump on Friday in a hastily called ceremony, just made it under our wire.

We dissect the results – and the state Public Service Commission’s 5-0 decision to allow Georgia Power to continue construction of two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; former congressman Buddy Darden; and GOP consultant Leo Smith, back after an unsuccessful attempt at public office.

Related