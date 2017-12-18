‘Political Rewind’ replay: What comes after Donald Trump

View Caption Hide Caption President Donald Trump speaks on national security on Monday in Washington. AP/Evan Vucci

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” kept a largely national focus, given the presence of E.J. Dionne, the liberal Washington Post columnist and Brookings Institute fellow – who has a book he wants you to read.

Dionne is one of three authors responsible for “One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate and the Not-Yet Deported.” (Norman Ornstein and Thomas Mann are co-authors.)

Recent maneuvers by the White House to raise questions about special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation were a major topic – as was news that employees at the Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had been given a list of words to avoid when seeking congressional funding. Words like “fetus,” “science-based,” “transgender” and diversity.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; and Loretta Lepore, a Republican governmental affairs specialist.

