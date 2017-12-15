‘Political Rewind’ replay: On whether Georgia could catch what Alabama came down with Tuesday

View Caption Hide Caption U.S. Sen.-elect Doug Jones of Alabama. AP/John Bazemore

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” was an excellent opportunity to continue the dissection of Democrat Doug Jones’ victory over Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate.

Republican consultant Heath Garrett had done some work in the state, and Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson can see Alabama from her house.

The natural question: Can what Jones did in Alabama be replicated in Georgia’s 2018 race for governor? Michael Owens, the Cobb County Democratic party chairman, is trapped between two Staceys and hedges on which one benefits.

Also, we engage in a rather weird discussion over whether Georgia’s Black Belt is a reference to its people, or the soil they tread on. If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; Mayor Tomlinson; Garrett; and Owens.

