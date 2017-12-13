‘Political Rewind’ replay: Steve Bannon was Alabama’s big loser, says David Ralston

View Caption Hide Caption House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. AJC file

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” was largely an autopsy of the U.S. Senate race in Alabama – but with House Speaker David Ralston in the house, conversation ultimately drifted to the coming session of the Legislature.

Some Ralston-esque thoughts on the unexpected thumping of Roy Moore in Alabama:

— First something light: “Probably, Doug Jones should be very thankful today that Nick Saban didn’t get in that race.”

— And then more seriously: “It did occur to me that one big loser I really believe is this fellow Steve Bannon, who has taken it upon himself to sort of remake the Republican party. Nobody elected him to do that, frankly. And he failed in Alabama. So maybe we’ll hear less of him going forward.”

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut and Greg Bluestein, one of your AJC Insiders.

