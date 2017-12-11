‘Political Rewind’ replay: On Roy Moore in Alabama, and a sexual harassment committee in Georgia

View Caption Hide Caption Former Alabama chief justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore. AP file/Brynn Anderson

With 24 hours to go before Alabama polls close, today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” could help but open on the U.S. Senate race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.

One thought cast on the water: Economic development specialists in Georgia must be giddy over the advantage they’ll have over Alabama in the next fight for a big tug-of-war over a big corporate relocation.

The show’s surprise: A feisty (but friendly) confrontation between the two Republicans over a state legislative committee on sexual harassment in the state Capitol, featuring five male and one female lawmaker.

If you couldn’t listen live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; former Georgia congressman Buddy Darden, a Democrat; Republican public affairs consultant Loretta Lepore; and GOP strategist Brian Robinson.

