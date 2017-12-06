‘Political Rewind’ replay: The Atlanta race for mayor – and Jerusalem, too.
Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” couldn’t help but lead on the finish to the Atlanta mayoral race, in which Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Mary Norwood by a mere 759 votes.
One early nugget: Some Buckhead precincts didn’t prove as strong for Norwood as they had eight years ago, when she was defeated by Kasim Reed.
If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:
Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; GOP pollster Mark Rountree of Landmark Communications; Jared Yate Sexton, author and Georgia Southern University academic; Melita Easters, the founder of Georgia WIN List; and Dov Wilker, regional director of the American Jewish Committee.
