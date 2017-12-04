‘Political Rewind’ replay: Donald Trump endorses Roy Moore

View Caption Hide Caption Former Alabama chief justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a September rally, in Fairhope, Ala. AP/Brynn Anderson

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” starts with President Donald Trump’s Air Force One endorsement of Roy Moore, the embattled Republican in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

“Go get ‘em, Roy,” Trump told the candidate. The consensus: It could work. Which is not necessarily what Republicans already in the Senate want.

And then there is tomorrow’s runoff for mayor of Atlanta: Over the weekend, Keisha Lance Bottoms brought in U.S. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California. Mary Norwood leaned on former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin and Cathy Woolard, who placed third in the Nov. 7 contest.

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; Beth Schapiro, a retired Democratic pollster; Jackie Gingrich Cushman, a Republican columnist; and GOP consultant Brian Robinson.