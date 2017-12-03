Is Tuesday’s vote a ‘moment’ for Atlanta’s LGBT community?

Metro Atlanta’s LGBT voters have long been a force in local politics, but the gay community is marshaling its growing political clout in new ways ahead of Tuesday’s runoffs to decide Atlanta’s next mayor and other big-ticket contests.

City Council president candidate Alex Wan and Fulton County Commission chair contender Keisha Waites are both openly gay. And Cathy Woolard, who finished a strong third in her quest for mayor, could play queenmaker with a late endorsement in the race to lead the city.

That’s but a snapshot of the community’s increasing role in metro Atlanta votes. There were at least 16 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender candidates on the ballots in November’s vote, a collection of city races and special elections. Veteran LGBT leaders say it’s a sign that the political debate in the metro area is gradually being reshaped.

