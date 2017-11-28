‘Political Rewind’ replay: Keisha Lance Bottoms, meet Mary Norwood – and vice versa

View Caption Hide Caption Georgia Public Broadcasting

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” was a pioneering event: A conversational Atlanta mayoral debate, livestreamed statewide and broadcast live on 88.5 FM.

Runoff candidates Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood spent an hour in GPB studios, discussing race, corruption, income disparity and relations with the state Capitol. It was a lively event well worth watching here:

A quick summary from fellow Insider Greg Bluestein:

Bottoms faced tough questions over the Democratic Party of Georgia’s ads depicting her opponent as a closet Republican. And Norwood was criticized by her rival for “coded language” in an address to Buckhead Young Republicans that was secretly recorded.

They were among the biggest clashes in the debate between Norwood, who would become Atlanta’s first white mayor since 1973, and Bottoms, who enjoys the support from incumbent Mayor Kasim Reed and much of the city’s African-American and Democratic establishment.

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; former WSB-TV news maven Monica Pearson; and yours truly.

