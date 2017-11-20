‘Political Rewind’ replay: The Atlanta constants of traffic and Confederate symbolism

View Caption Hide Caption JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” began with a discussion of the expansion contemplated for I-285 and whether room should be reserved for a transit option.

Not commuter rail itself, but a kind of reserved space – just in case we get around to it.

Then there’s the topic of streets named for Confederate leaders in Atlanta, and the thing itself. It looks like Confederate Avenue in Grant Park is on the chopping block, judging from statements coming out of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul; Republican activist Julianne Thompson; and Senate Democratic Leader Steve Henson of Tucker.

Related