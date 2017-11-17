‘Political Rewind’ replay: Shirley Franklin on the ATL race for mayor

View Caption Hide Caption Atlanta mayoral candidates Keisha Lance Bottoms (left) and Mary Norwood smile during a runoff debate on Thursday. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

With former mayor Shirley Franklin in the house, today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” couldn’t help but start out with a look at the Atlanta mayor’s race between Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood.

Franklin repeated her contention that trust was a basic issue in the campaign – pointing to the federal investigators currently digging their way through City Hall. A little bit of news: Franklin said she had been in touch with DuBose Porter, chairman of the Democratic Party of Georgia – to ask him about the party’s TV attack on Norwood.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; Franklin; Republican columnist Jackie Gingrich Cushman; and a surprise appearance by Greg Bluestein, another AJC Insider, on his gleanings from a trip to Alabama.

Related