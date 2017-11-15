‘Political Rewind’ replay: Bobby Kennedy and Zell Miller

View Caption Hide Caption

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews phoned into today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” – he’s pitching his biographical portrait of Bobby Kennedy.

Very quickly, the conversation turns to John Lewis, a Freedom Rider of the 1960s, and Kennedy’s relationship with the future congressman – as drawn out by panelist Tharon Johnson, a Democratic consultant to Lewis.

After the break, the gang gets to the famous confrontation between Matthews and Zell Miller, after the governor/U.S. senator’s speech to the Republican National Convention.

Miller wished aloud that he could challenge Matthew to a duel. “I thought he meant it,” Matthews said.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; Greg Bluestein, one of your Insiders; former WSB political reporter Lori Geary; and Democratic consultant Tharon Johnson.

