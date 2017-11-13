‘Political Rewind’ replay: Mitch McConnell gives up on Roy Moore

View Caption Hide Caption Former Alabama chief justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a September rally, in Fairhope, Ala. AP/Brynn Anderson

With President Donald Trump still umpteen time zones away, today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” couldn’t help but focus on yet another day of drama over the U.S. Senate race in Alabama and Republican Roy Moore.

Fortunately, there were six of us – six! – to handle the topic, and several others, including the runoff for mayor of Atlanta.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; former Democratic congressman Buddy Darden; Republican consultant Brian Robinson; Michael Owens, chairman of the Cobb County Democratic party; and Charles Richardson, opinion columnist for the Macon Telegraph.

