‘Political Rewind’ replay: Mary, Joseph and Roy Moore

View Caption Hide Caption Former Alabama chief justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a September rally, in Fairhope, Ala. AP/Brynn Anderson

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” couldn’t help but lead on a Washington Post report that in 1979, when he was a 32-year-old bachelor in Alabama, future U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore struck up a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

One response from an Alabama Republican: Just like the Holy Family.

Will Moore still beat Democrat Doug Jones on Dec. 12? The consensus of the panel: Probably.

We also talk about Stacey Abrams, one of two Democratic candidates for governor in Georgia. She won the endorsement of Gabby Giffords’ gun control group – and the ire of Zell Miller fans for an anecdote she’s telling about a 1991 trip the Governor’s Mansion when she was 17.

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; GOP consultant Loretta Lepore; and state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur.

