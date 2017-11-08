‘Political Rewind’ replay: Dissecting the Donald Trump backlash

View Caption Hide Caption Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, right, shares a laugh with Gov.-elect, Ralph Northam, center, as Pam Northam, left, looks on during a press conference in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday. AP/Steve Helber

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” is 53 minutes devoted to chewing over Tuesday night’s election results, from the Virginia governor’s race to a runoff for mayor of Atlanta between Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Here’s one tidbit from the hour: Charlottesville, Va., became a flashpoint in August after a violent clash between white supremacists and their opponents. President Donald Trump didn’t do himself any favors with his “blame on both sides” statements afterwards.

Last night, Democrat Ralph Northam won 64 percent of the vote in Albemarle County, compared to 35 percent for Republican Ed Gillespie.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; Greg Bluestein, one of your AJC Insiders; Patricia Murphy, contributor to the Daily Beast and Roll Call; and Todd Rehm, a Republican consultant and editor of GaPundit.com.

