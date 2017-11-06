Why Georgia candidates hunker down in Athens on football Saturdays

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle at a tailgate ahead of Georgia’s . BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM
Athens – The University of Georgia’s epic season has captured the hearts of football fans — and a new crop of political candidates hungry for their votes.
Like they do every football season, contenders are holding tailgates outside the state’s legendary stadium. But the undefeated Bulldogs and their No. 1 ranking — and the trove of potential supporters who pack the stands every Saturday — have drawn candidates to Athens like dogs to a fire hydrant.
Keep reading: Why Georgia candidates seeking voters see gridiron as a golden opportunity
-
-
Meredith Brasher campaigns for Stacey Abrams at Myers Quad BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM
-
-
Secretary of State Brian Kemp supporters hold a tailgate as Georgia fans make their way to Sanford Stadium. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
-
-
Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle (right) campaigns at Myers Quad before Saturday’s game. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM
-
-
Caleb Celeste and Meredith Brasher campaign for Stacey Abrams. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM
-
-
Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle campaigns at Myers Quad before Saturday’s game. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM
-
-
Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s supporters held a tailgate outside Sanford Stadium. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
-
-
Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle caught a few footballs as he campaigned at Myers Quad before Saturday’s game. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM
[…] Source […]