Why Georgia candidates hunker down in Athens on football Saturdays

Elections - Ga Governor, Georgia Legislature.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle at a tailgate ahead of Georgia’s . BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Athens – The University of Georgia’s epic season has captured the hearts of football fans — and a new crop of political candidates hungry for their votes.

Like they do every football season, contenders are holding tailgates outside the state’s legendary stadium. But the undefeated Bulldogs and their No. 1 ranking — and the trove of potential supporters who pack the stands every Saturday — have drawn candidates to Athens like dogs to a fire hydrant.

