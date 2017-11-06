‘Political Rewind’ replay: A massacre in a small Texas town
Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” begins with the essentials of the Sunday church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 dead and a score wounded.
This only 35 days after a high-rise massacre at a Las Vegas concert. It’s hard to believe, but the discussion of Confederate symbolism that followed was something of a relief.
If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:
Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; state Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta; Republican consultant Brian Robinson; and Lara Wessel, an assistant professor of political science at Armstrong State University in Savannah.
