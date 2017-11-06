Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
75
8
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

‘Political Rewind’ replay: A massacre in a small Texas town

Barry Loudermilk, Home Depot.
View Caption Hide Caption
The sun sets behind 26 crosses placed in a field before a vigil for the victims of the First Baptist Church shooting Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Texas officials confirmed Devin Patrick Kelley as the shooter who killed 26 people and wounded about 20 others at the church. AP/David J. Phillip

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” begins with the essentials of the Sunday church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 dead and a score wounded.

This only 35 days after a high-rise massacre at a Las Vegas concert. It’s hard to believe, but the discussion of Confederate symbolism that followed was something of a relief.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; state Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta; Republican consultant Brian Robinson; and Lara Wessel, an assistant professor of political science at Armstrong State University in Savannah.

View Comments 0