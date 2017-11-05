Atlanta mayoral candidates make their closing pitches ahead of Tuesday’s vote

Atlanta mayoral candidates spent the weekend furiously campaigning across the city, making their closing pitches at churches and last-minute rallies ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

They knocked on doors and sending teams of canvassers to neighborhoods they’ve visited once or twice before. They launched new rounds of robo-calls and targeted mail pieces imploring their supporters to cast their ballots. And on Sunday they fanned out to about a dozen churches, earning warm ovations as pastors introduced them from the pulpit.

All hope their most fervent supporters will show up in force on Tuesday to help decide what’s likely to be a low-turnout affair. Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes, at a late Sunday event touting former state Sen. Vincent Fort’s mayoral bid, cautioned voters not to read into polls.

“This race is very fluid,” said Barnes. “I’ve won when polls tell me I’m going to lose, and I’ve lost when they told me I’m going to win. So I don’t make much of them.”

Keep reading: In final days, Atlanta mayoral candidates hone their last pitch

Related