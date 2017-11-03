‘Political Rewind’ replay: A new tax bill’s winners and losers

View Caption Hide Caption AJC file

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” was all (or mostly) about the new House Republican tax bill. Whether you call it reform or not will depend on your accountant.

Other topics: State Capitol money flowing in to the race for mayor, and more fallout from the Robert Mueller investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential contest.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; GOP government affairs specialist Loretta Lepore; Michael Owens, chairman of the Cobb County Democratic party; and Conor Sen, columnist for Bloomberg View.

