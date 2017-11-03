Democrats try to gain ground in deep-red Georgia districts in next week’s vote
Georgia Democrats face a key test next week as they compete in a sweep of conservative-leaning districts for the first time as they try to claw into the huge Republican advantage in the General Assembly.
All nine seats up for grabs in Tuesday’s state legislative special elections feature a Democratic contender — no small feat for a party that often doesn’t mount even token opposition in GOP strongholds. Party leaders hope the challengers, despite the long odds, are a taste of what’s to come next year.
Keep reading: Georgia Democrats compete in deep-red territory for first time ever
View Comments 0