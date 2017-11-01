‘Political Rewind’ replay: A terrorist in NYC, and indictments in D.C.
Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” begins with a discussion of Tuesday’s terrorist attack in New York City that left eight dead and President Donald Trump blaming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.
And then there’s the indictment of Paul Manafort, his partner – plus the guilty plea by a “low level” foreign policy advisor to the Trump presidential campaign.
If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:
Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; AJC Insiders Greg Bluestein and Tamar Hallerman; Conor Sen, a columnist for Boomberg View; and Democratic consultant Howard Franklin.
