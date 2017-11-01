Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
63
0
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

‘Political Rewind’ replay: A terrorist in NYC, and indictments in D.C.

GPB Political Rewind.
View Caption Hide Caption
The crashed vehicle used in what is being described as a terrorist attack sits in lower Manhattan the morning after the event on Tuesday in New York City. Eight people were killed and 12 were injured. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” begins with a discussion of Tuesday’s terrorist attack in New York City that left eight dead and President Donald Trump blaming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

And then there’s the indictment of Paul Manafort, his partner – plus the guilty plea by a “low level” foreign policy advisor to the Trump presidential campaign.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; AJC Insiders Greg Bluestein and Tamar Hallerman; Conor Sen, a columnist for Boomberg View; and Democratic consultant Howard Franklin.

View Comments 0