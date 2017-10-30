Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
47 11
3
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Why Atlanta’s low-turnout mayoral race could be anyone’s game

Atlanta Mayor Race.

Nine of the leading candidates in Atlanta’s race for mayor. AJC file.

Crowded political fields get muddy. They exhaust voters who struggle to stay informed. They reduce pundits to clichés. Sometimes they yield results no one thought possible.

Less than two weeks before the Nov. 7 election, Atlanta’s jam-packed mayoral ballot already appears to have produced a familiar twist: a small percentage of the electorate will likely decide a contest with immense ramifications.

Keep reading: Atlanta mayor’s race heats up, but crowded field might yield low turnout

View Comments 0