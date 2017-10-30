Why Atlanta’s low-turnout mayoral race could be anyone’s game
Crowded political fields get muddy. They exhaust voters who struggle to stay informed. They reduce pundits to clichés. Sometimes they yield results no one thought possible.
Less than two weeks before the Nov. 7 election, Atlanta’s jam-packed mayoral ballot already appears to have produced a familiar twist: a small percentage of the electorate will likely decide a contest with immense ramifications.
