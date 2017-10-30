‘Political Rewind’ replay: Robert Mueller collects two indictments and a guilty plea

View Caption Hide Caption Kevin Downing, attorney for Paul Manafort, leaves federal court in Washington on Monday. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Manafort, and Manafort's business associate Rick Gates face decades in federal prison and millions of dollars in potential fines if convicted on all counts in a sprawling federal indictment unsealed Monday. Both plead not guilty to all charges. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind,” the unavoidable topic was the indictment of Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort and his partner on charges of money-laundering and failure to disclose their doings on behalf of the Russian-backed government of Ukraine.

And the guilty plea of George Papadopoulos, one of the Trump campaigns foreign policy advisors, for lying to FBI agents.

Wholly by coincidence, host Bill Nigut and I had on the line Charles Sykes, the former Wisconsin talk radio host who has penned a book on the 2016 campaign: “How the Right Lost Its Mind.”

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

