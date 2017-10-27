‘Political Rewind’ replay: The big ‘whoops’ of erasing Georgia voter data

View Caption Hide Caption Merle King, executive director for the Center for Election Systems at Kennesaw State University, in a 2016 file photo. BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” began with a nod to Russian issues: The belated acknowledgement from the Hillary Clinton campaign that it was a co-funder of the notorious Donald Trump dossier, and a Russian lawyer’s statement that she checked with the Kremlin before meeting with Donald Trump Jr.

But the eyeballs didn’t start rolling until the panel hit the topic of Georgia voter data that was quietly destroyed on a computer server shortly after a lawsuit was filed seeking to force the state to overhaul its election technology.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; Republican pollster Mark Rountree of Landmark Communications; and Andra Gillespie, a political scientist at Emory University. (Yours truly will be back Monday.)

