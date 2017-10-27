John Barrow: ‘Democrats who can’t compromise are as much of a problem as Republicans who can’t.’
Three years after he was ousted from the U.S. House, John Barrow is running for secretary of state in a race that could wind up as one of the most competitive races on next year’s ballot.
At the heart of his campaign is winning over conservatives as well as energizing Democrats with a war on gerrymandered districts and a pledge to stay neutral on the bread-and-butter duties of the office.
