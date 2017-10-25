‘Political Rewind’ replay: Jeff Flake and a Congress in chaos
Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” debuts with a state Court of Appeals ruling that denies in-state tuition to DACA students brought into the country as children.
But the conversation quickly turned to U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican from Arizona, and his Tuesday speech announcing his decision to end his re-election bid and a stunning condemnation of President Donald Trump.
Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; Greg Bluestein, one of your AJC Insiders; Republican consultant Brian Robinson; and Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson.
