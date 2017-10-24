Deal’s top aide worries ‘rhetoric’ in gov campaign could imperil Amazon bid
Gov. Nathan Deal’s top aide urged the candidates in the crowded gubernatorial field to strike a cautious note next year with “religious liberty” proposals and other socially conservative legislation, warning that embracing contentious measures could imperil the state’s bid for Amazon’s second headquarters.
“There are concerns about the rhetoric in a political campaign, about what’s being spoken,” said Chris Riley, Deal’s chief of staff.
