‘Political Rewind’ replay: Jimmy Carter woos Donald Trump on North Korea

View Caption Hide Caption Former President Jimmy Carter in 2015. Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” begins with that New York Times interview of Jimmy Carter in which the former president:

— Said the press has been pretty rough on President Donald Trump;

— Expressed his doubts that Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential contest had a material impact on the results;

— And reminded everyone that he voted for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary.

All in all, we decided, this is a fellow, who really wants to go to North Korea on behalf of his county to talk to Kim Jung Un – whom, Carter now assures everyone, isn’t as beholden to China as one might think.

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; Lori Johnson, professor of political science at Mercer University in Macon; state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur; and GOP political consultant Chip Lake.

