Sonny Perdue coops up Obama-era poultry regulations
WASHINGTON —U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue moved to kill a set of Obama-era regulations on Wednesday that was designed to level the legal playing field between poultry farmers and the large processing companies that ultimately deliver that chicken to America’s dinner plates.
His decision will have major implications for Georgia, which leads the nation in broiler chicken production, and the ability of small farmers to take legal action against the powerful poultry and food corporations that pay them to raise the young birds to full size….
Read via Politically Georgia: Perdue abandons Obama regs meant to aid small poultry farmers
View Comments 0