‘Political Rewind’ replay: Kneeling at KSU, Sputnik, and bump stocks

View Caption Hide Caption About 200 students and faculty at Kennesaw State University who object to the school s handling of five cheerleaders taking a knee during the national anthem. The cheerleaders have been prevented from taking the field during the anthem since their symbolic gesture, which they characterized as a stand against injustice and racism. Meris.Lutz@ajc.com

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” hits a wide range of topics. The first is the flap over cheerleaders (and now Scrappy the Owl) taking a knee at Kennesaw State University.

Then we have the departure of the deputy campaign manager for Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor, after an AJC report that he had appeared on Sputnik, a Russian news organization now under investigation by the FBI.

Then there’s state Sen. Michael Williams of Cumming, a GOP candidate for governor, who has risen up in defense of “bump stocks” used in the Las Vegas massacre to turn semi-automatic weapons into something resembling a machine gun.

Then there’s the fight over how to speak with families of dead American military personnel, inspired by President Donald Trump.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; Greg Bluestein, one of your AJC Insiders; Kyle Wingfield, the AJC editorial columnist; and Howard Franklin, a Democratic consultant.

Related