How some Georgia cities are pushing back on Trump’s immigration orders
Civil rights activists are pushing communities across the nation to limit their cooperation with federal deportation officers. They are keeping their phone lines ringing. They are packing their City Council meetings. And they are drafting model rules for them to adopt.
Those efforts are catching fire in the Atlanta area now that President Donald Trump is carrying out a broad crackdown on illegal immigration. The debate is helping shape Georgia’s gubernatorial race and Atlanta’s mayoral election. And it is happening as Trump is asking Congress to punish so-called “sanctuary cities” …
Keep reading: Georgia cities limiting cooperation with ICE amid Trump’s crackdown
