Abrams staffer resigns after appearing on Russian-funded media
A high-level staffer for Democrat Stacey Abrams promoted the gubernatorial candidate on a Russian government-funded media outlet that the FBI is investigating as part of a potential Kremlin-backed operation to influence last year’s presidential election.
Marcus Ferrell, an Abrams deputy campaign manager, was interviewed on Sputnik News in August to discuss the candidate’s decision not to rebuke protests against her opponent at an Atlanta convention and her call to remove Confederate leaders from Stone Mountain.
Ferrell offered his resignation after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution posed questions about his appearance on the program ….
