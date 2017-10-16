‘Political Rewind’ replay: ‘Obamacare is dead.’ Long live Trumpcare?

View Caption Hide Caption President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speak to members of the media in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday. AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” begins with President Donald Trump’s Cabinet-meeting declaration today that “Obamacare is dead.”

“You shouldn’t even mention it. It’s gone. There is no such thing as Obamacare anymore,” Trump said.

Luckily, host Bill Nigut and I had Andy Miller of Georgia Health News in our midst to explain that, while Obamacare isn’t yet dead, it’s about to become very expensive for one particular set of people.

Also present: Retired Democratic pollster and political consultant Beth Schapiro, who gave us a rundown on growing LGBT clout and its impact on the current race for mayor of Atlanta.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

