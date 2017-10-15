Our Products
At Atlanta’s Pride parade, a political show of force

U.S. Rep. John Lewis greets the crowd at the Atlanta Pride parade. AJC/Greg Bluestein

A pink-shirted Rep. John Lewis was celebrated with a hero’s welcome. Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed held court from atop a towering float. Two Democratic candidates for governor paraded down Peachtree, as did just about every contender for Atlanta office.

Not too long ago, the Atlanta Pride parade was an at best an afterthought for politicos – at worst something to be shunned. Now, as the city’s gay community flexes its electoral and financial muscle, it’s become a must-attend for serious Democratic contenders for office.

