‘Political Rewind’ replay: Donald Trump strikes at the heart of Obamacare
Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” necessarily focuses on President Donald Trump’s decision to put Congress on a path that could have the U.S. walking away from its nuclear deal with Iran.
But in pure political terms, it could be his decision to halt $7 billion in payments to “pet insurance companies” that may resonate with voters. The subsidies have allowed insurance companies to sell cheaper health care coverage to low-income Americans.
Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; Andra Gillespie, the Emory University political scientist; and Eric Tanenblatt, a Republican governmental affairs specialist.
