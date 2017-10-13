‘Political Rewind’ replay: Donald Trump strikes at the heart of Obamacare

View Caption Hide Caption President Donald Trump on Friday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” necessarily focuses on President Donald Trump’s decision to put Congress on a path that could have the U.S. walking away from its nuclear deal with Iran.

But in pure political terms, it could be his decision to halt $7 billion in payments to “pet insurance companies” that may resonate with voters. The subsidies have allowed insurance companies to sell cheaper health care coverage to low-income Americans.

If you couldn’t catch it live, click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; yours truly; Andra Gillespie, the Emory University political scientist; and Eric Tanenblatt, a Republican governmental affairs specialist.

