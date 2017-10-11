Supreme Court could soon have last word in Ga.’s long-simmering water war

View Caption Hide Caption Jason Ulseth, Chattahoochee riverkeeper, turns his boat around on the Chattahoochee River near City of Atlanta Drinking Water Intake facility (background) on Thursday, April 7, 2016. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said it plans to hear Georgia’s water rights case with Florida this term, teeing up what could be final arguments in the state’s expensive legal fight that has consumed officials from the Chattahoochee River to Capitol Hill for years.

In a brief order issued Tuesday, the high court did not set a date for oral arguments but said it would hear them “in due course.”

The announcement, long expected by Georgia attorneys, comes after the state won perhaps its biggest legal victory yet in the decades-long water feud. That came in February, when a special master appointed by the Supreme Court urged the justices to reject Florida’s call for strict new water consumption limits.

Georgia officials have long argued the state’s water consumption was reasonable and warned limits could…..

Get the whole story on Politically Georgia: U.S. Supreme Court to hear Georgia-Florida water rights case

Related