‘Political Rewind’ replay: Could suburban GOP women flip on guns?
In today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind,” the talk begins with more fallout from Las Vegas, and a discussion of whether white suburban women, disillusioned with the nation’s gun violence, could form a large enough pool of voters to make Democrats viable statewide.
And while it didn’t get much discussion, the pollster in today’s mix slipped in a minor bombshell: He expects Republicans to hang on to power in Georgia until the 2030s. If you couldn’t catch live, click below to listen now:
Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; Greg Bluestein, one of your AJC Insiders; Patricia Murphy, the Atlanta-based columnist for the Daily Beast and Roll Call; pollster Mark Rountree of Landmark Communications; and Sam Zamarripa, a former state senator.
