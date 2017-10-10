Jimmy Carter offers to sit down with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

View Caption Hide Caption Former President Jimmy Carter in 2015. Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Former President Jimmy Carter is offering to sit down with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, according to a retired University of Georgia professor – who has passed the word to a Korean newspaper.

Park Han-shik, an emeritus professor of international affairs at the University of Georgia, reported having the conversation with Carter, according to the Korea JoongAn Daily:

“Carter wants to meet with the North Korean leader and play a constructive role for peace on the Korean Peninsula as he did in 1994,” Park, 78, told the JoongAng Ilbo over phone after meeting with the 93-year-old former president. Park, a prominent scholar of North Korea-related issues who has traveled to Pyongyang over 50 times, visited Carter, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his work with the Atlanta-based Carter Center, at the former president’s home in Plains, Georgia, on Sept. 28.

We’ve got a request for confirmation into the Carter Center.

