Georgia GOP governor hopefuls stake early conservative positions

The four leading Republican candidates for governor said no dice to legalized gambling. They stood in unison behind Georgia’s perennial debate over “religious liberty” legislation. They spoke enthusiastically about plans to cut taxes and spending, and their willingness to fight for gun rights.

In short, the first Republican gubernatorial forums, held over the weekend in Milledgeville and Augusta, underscored the GOP’s race to the right. No one, it seemed, wanted to risk being outflanked by one of their conservative opponents this early in the contest.

But the forums were also notable for the distinct, if nuanced, policy differences that divide the candidates. All might rail against “career politicians” — even though all hold or held elected office — but all have sharply different approaches.

