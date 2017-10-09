Ex-TV reporter runs for Georgia 6th: ‘I can’t sit behind the anchor desk to report on this mess’

A former Atlanta TV anchor on Monday entered the race to represent Georgia’s 6th District, placing a calculated bet that he can succeed where Jon Ossoff failed in flipping the suburban Atlanta district.

Bobby Kaple, who resigned recently from the local CBS affiliate to run for office, said he’s focusing his Democratic campaign against Republican U.S. Rep. Karen Handel on a pledge for “affordable, accessible healthcare” and a vow to work across party lines.

“I can’t sit behind the anchor desk to report on this mess,” Kaple told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ve got to do what I can to try to fix it.”

