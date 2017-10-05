‘Mary the Republican’ under fire from Georgia Democrats in mayor race
Georgia Democrats spent more than $165,000 to paint Mary Norwood as a closet Republican during her 2009 run for mayor. The party has largely avoided attacking the city councilwoman as she rose in the polls in this election – until now.
The Democratic Party of Georgia on Thursday launched a full-scale online attack against Norwood, labeling “Mary the Republican” as a far-right conservative who has a web of connections to GOP figures.
