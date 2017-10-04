Report: Russian-linked election ads targeted Georgia voters

The Facebook advertisements that investigators say are linked to Russia’s efforts to interfere in last year’s election targeted Georgia and other competitive states, according to an NBC News report.

Citing two people familiar with the investigation, the network reported that the ads were aimed at about a dozen states that also included the battlegrounds of Florida and Ohio, Democratic strongholds like California and Maryland as well as the GOP bastion of Texas.

Facebook on Monday handed over more than 3,000 of the Russia-linked ads to the House and Senate intelligence committees. Lawmakers are probing what investigators say could have been a sprawling effort by Russia to interfere with the 2016 vote.

The social media giant said late Monday in a post that the ads had been seen by about 10 million people – including at least 4 million who saw them before the November election.

President Donald Trump won Georgia by 5 points last year, running up the tally in rural parts of the state to overcome Democratic gains across metro Atlanta.

Related