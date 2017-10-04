Report: Russian-linked election ads targeted Georgia voters
The Facebook advertisements that investigators say are linked to Russia’s efforts to interfere in last year’s election targeted Georgia and other competitive states, according to an NBC News report.
Citing two people familiar with the investigation, the network reported that the ads were aimed at about a dozen states that also included the battlegrounds of Florida and Ohio, Democratic strongholds like California and Maryland as well as the GOP bastion of Texas.
Facebook on Monday handed over more than 3,000 of the Russia-linked ads to the House and Senate intelligence committees. Lawmakers are probing what investigators say could have been a sprawling effort by Russia to interfere with the 2016 vote.
The social media giant said late Monday in a post that the ads had been seen by about 10 million people – including at least 4 million who saw them before the November election.
President Donald Trump won Georgia by 5 points last year, running up the tally in rural parts of the state to overcome Democratic gains across metro Atlanta.
Anyone know....why is Facebook dragging their feet on releasing the ads to the public ?
because we won't be able to curtail our gag reflex because we'll be shocked and awed by what we will see they approved to run on their site . . . and it will lead to more questions about other topics they allow people to cater their advertising to . . .
Thanks. Only explanation I have heard so far
We attempt to influence the outcome of Russian elections as well as those in many other countries.
Hillary Clinton lost because a majority of voters in 30 of the 50 states were fed up with politically correct claptrap, not because of any Russian unicorns.
So because we do it that excuses RUS doing it with the aid of Donald's campaign? HRC lost because about 60,000 voters in 3 states did something weird on election day. And she won the popular vote.
@consumedconsumer @#SoreLosers "And she won the popular vote." And she probably brushed her teeth on Election Day but neither one is germane to how we elect the President and only shows the low intelligence of anyone who spouts "popular vote".
popular votes deals with the mandate one has genius not whether one gets the job or not. got anything to ad regarding targeting? perhaps you can show us a few screen shots you shared in your echo chamber.
Wait until they start identifying all the right wing "news" sites that your racist uncle posted on Facebook and got shared to millions. Of course, a lot of you "liked" it because Hillary had worked for that black president.
Russians could have been behind those "penis enlargement" ads. How many of you fell for those?
Its great watching these Libs run down this Facebook-Russia rabbit hole.
Bwhahaha
@UnbiasedObserver this rabbit hole has been in existence most of the year. you're just now getting around to noticing it.
Im pretty sure Facebook was a Hillary Fan.
LOL
@UnbiasedObserver and yet it still took RUS money, ran despicable ads, and you and your fellow left-wing loons ran with them. congrats comrade. you were used. keep digging that rabbit hole. you'll be wanting to hide in it soon enough
@UnbiasedObserver You have no idea how any of this works.
I doubt any of those adds changed a single democrats mind on who to vote for.
sure they did. some voted for stein or some just didn't bother to vote at all.
@The TAIKI Unproven allegations vs. DNC emails showing Bernie was plotted against.
nice deflection comrade.
Yeah!
Some Facebook ad convinced me to vote Trump!
Bwhahahahaa.
Let the idiot snowflakes continue to wallow in their defet.
The typical Trumptard response, nothing factual nor anything of substance. You won and still lost
The PutinTrump plan is still at work.......do you remember when a certain candidate said " I know more about the internet than most people" if you dont see this for what it is you are deplorable.
The Russians know what we always knew: Rubes aren't very bright, can't think broadly and are extremely susceptible to group think. After all of this, plus the fact that our president has been and continues to be an international joke and embarrassment, they STILL cling to their support of him and Republican-control government. SMH
they didn't just target the right. they also went after bernie bros and jill stein supporters. they went for the fringe and fired it up the way they wanted it fired up. they reacted and for every reaction there is an equal and opposite reaction.
the US was played by a giant psych ops with assistance from one of the political campaigns and the turning of many blind eyes in Congress who similarly benefited.
the ryan laughing tape exposed all we needed to know - they knew and did nothing about it. they all deserve to rot in prison as far as I'm concerned.
LMMFAO . . . several so called conservative posters here probably ate those ads up, forwarded them on and spread the word. FB, and twitter and youtube and all the other social media platforms, need to let the public see these ads. Let's see what motivated our fellow Americans in the run up to 'elect' Donnie Fubar
