‘Political Rewind’ replay: The Atlanta mayor’s race, and the two Staceys ‘conversation’

Elections - Ga Governor, GPB Political Rewind, Stacey Abrams, Stacey Evans.
Democrats Stacey Abrams (left) and Stacey Evans (right) shake hands at the conclusion of their first forum in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” began with an Atlanta mayor’s race which, despite a fresh poll showing Mary Norwood still in the lead, remains amorphous.

But the real discussion began with a review of the first Democratic forum between gubernatorial candidates Stacey Evans and Stacey Abrams. Heavy on the soundbites. If you couldn’t catch it live click below to listen now:

Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; Greg Bluestein, one of your AJC Insiders; Kyle Wingfield, the AJC’s conservative editorial columnist; and Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson.

