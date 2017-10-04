‘Political Rewind’ replay: The Atlanta mayor’s race, and the two Staceys ‘conversation’
Today’s edition of GPB’s “Political Rewind” began with an Atlanta mayor’s race which, despite a fresh poll showing Mary Norwood still in the lead, remains amorphous.
But the real discussion began with a review of the first Democratic forum between gubernatorial candidates Stacey Evans and Stacey Abrams. Heavy on the soundbites. If you couldn’t catch it live click below to listen now:
Today’s panelists: Host Bill Nigut; Greg Bluestein, one of your AJC Insiders; Kyle Wingfield, the AJC’s conservative editorial columnist; and Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson.
View Comments 0