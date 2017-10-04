Georgia businesses fret about Trump pulling out of South Korea trade deal

View Caption Hide Caption The largest Korean presence in Georgia is near West Point: the assembly plant run by Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia.

Talk of ripping up the current trade deal with South Korea and renegotiating a new pact has sparked fears that the change would hurt trade, chill investment and kill jobs in Georgia.

Trade deals set the rules that can make it easier — or harder — to ship goods, to get through ports, to sell at a competitive price and to invest in a business venture. The U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement, often referred to as KORUS, was passed in 2011 and went into effect five years ago.

Critics say its provisions favor the Koreans and cost U.S. jobs. Picking up on that discontent, President Trump has argued that the current rules are unfair and must be rewritten…

Read the whole story on myAJC: Trump talk of Korea trade re-boot spurs worry about Georgia business

