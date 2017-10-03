Plenty of grilling in store for ex-Equifax CEO as he heads to Capitol Hill

View Caption Hide Caption Equifax corporate headquarters on Peachtree Street in Atlanta. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are outraged it took Atlanta-based Equifax nearly six weeks to alert customers about its massive data breach. Now House and Senate members plan to prod Equifax’s former CEO this week about who knew what about the hacking — and when.

Whether their questioning leads to any substantive policy changes beyond a customary C-SPAN grilling is an open question.

What is known is former Equifax CEO Rick Smith will personally apologize for the hack and the company’s response to it during the first of four committee hearings this week in the House and Senate beginning this morning.

He plans to tell members of Congress that a mixture of “human errors and technology failures” led to the breach….

