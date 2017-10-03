Ossoff teases a comeback bid: ‘Let them sweat a little longer.’
In post-mortems of Democrat Jon Ossoff’s defeat, the 6th District candidate was repeatedly critiqued over his refusal to hit President Donald Trump harder in the waning days of the campaign. If he runs for the suburban Atlanta seat again, he’s signaled he won’t be pulling any punches.
In a string of tweets and speeches since his June 20 loss to Republican Karen Handel, Ossoff has torn into the president with the kind of cutting criticism that he steered away from in the final stretches of that nationally-watched race …
