The scandal that sunk Tom Price’s political career

In a photo provided by the White House, Vice President Mike Pence and then-health Secretary Tom Price travel to Cincinnati aboard Air Force Two on March 2, 2017. (The White House via The New York Times)

A year ago, Tom Price was quietly preparing for a possible run for Georgia governor. Now, the Roswell Republican is hoping to salvage his reputation following his resignation as the nation’s health secretary.

His ouster on Friday was a swift end to a political career that started with his election two decades ago to the Georgia Senate. And it shows the perils of getting on the bad side of President Donald Trump, who expressed outrage at Price’s travel on charter flights for government business.

“I am not happy with him,” the president said of Price on Wednesday. After lashing Price in what The New York Times reported as a two-hour trip to the woodshed Friday afternoon, Trump emerged from the White House and told reporters “He’s a very fine man, but we’re going to make a decision sometime tonight.” Not long after, Price did the job himself…

